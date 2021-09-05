Napoli has goalkeeper issues ahead of their match with Juventus

Juventus coach Max Allegri has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has “no intention” of staying at the club, with Manchester City closing in on a deal for the forward.The Independent reported on Thursday that the Portugal captain has agreed personal terms with Man City, rivals of Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United.The 36-year-old has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at the Premier League club, and Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week if the move goes through.“Yesterday, Cristiano told me he has no intention of playing for Juventus anymore,” Allegri said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of his team’s Serie A meeting with Empoli on Saturday.“For this reason, he won’t be selected tomorrow,” Allegri continued.“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said: We must move on.”More follows...