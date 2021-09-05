CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoli has goalkeeper issues ahead of their match with Juventus

By Martin U
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus has been handed a boost ahead of their Serie A match against Napoli as their opponents could be without a first-team goalkeeper for the clash. Football Italia says David Ospina has suffered an injury while on international duty with Colombia. Alex Meret is nursing an injury from their match...

