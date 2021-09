Higher education in SLO County is returning to classroom instruction, albeit with restrictions and safety protocols to counteract ever-rising COVID-19 cases. At Cuesta College, which is already back in session, students are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. But students also have the option of being tested frequently instead, Cuesta President and Superintendent Dr. Jill Stearns said. College spokesperson Ritchie Bermudez said details on frequency, verification, and on-site testing are still being planned. In alignment with the Sept. 1 county Public Health Department mandate, all students and professors at Cuesta are required to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.