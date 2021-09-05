Suicide bombing at southwest Pakistan checkpoint kills 3

Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community is not in a hurry to recognize the Taliban government, although it has a desire to engage with it. Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke at a joint news conference after holding talks with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares in the capital, Islamabad. Qureshi said that he had come to this belief after having meetings with diplomats from various countries. He said that “people are watching, they are waiting, they are looking at the unfolding events of Afghanistan.” Qureshi said “I see a desire to engage but not a rush to recognize” the Taliban.