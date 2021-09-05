CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Suicide bombing at southwest Pakistan checkpoint kills 3

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others. A senior police officer said the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint Sunday manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He said body parts were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing. Some of the wounded were in critical condition and the death toll could rise. Banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the morning attack.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bombing#Suicide Bomber#Security Checkpoint#Associated Press Quetta#Ap#Pakistani#Frontier Corps#Tehreek E Taliban#The Pakistani Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
WorldTexarkana Gazette

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Suicide Bomber Targets Soldiers in Quetta, Pakistan, Killing Three and Injuring Fifteen

An attack targeting troops in Quetta, a Pakistani province of Balochistan, has killed three and injured fifteen on Sunday. CNN reports that Azhar Akram, Quetta’s District Inspector General of Police, confirmed a suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint where Quetta troops were stationed. This follows an ongoing conflict between Pakistan and those who command independence from Pakistan, as people have grown tired of the exploitation of the people and the province’s natural resources.
WorldKEYT

The Latest: Pakistan says world wants to engage Taliban

Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community is not in a hurry to recognize the Taliban government, although it has a desire to engage with it. Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke at a joint news conference after holding talks with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares in the capital, Islamabad. Qureshi said that he had come to this belief after having meetings with diplomats from various countries. He said that “people are watching, they are waiting, they are looking at the unfolding events of Afghanistan.” Qureshi said “I see a desire to engage but not a rush to recognize” the Taliban.
Wentzville, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wentzville Marine among US troops killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

A Wentzville man was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing this week at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Two members of Missouri’s congressional delegation confirmed Friday afternoon that Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. His father, Mark Schmitz, told the Post-Dispatch his...
Militaryintermatwrestle.com

Two Former Wrestlers Killed in Suicide Bombing in Kabul

On Thursday, two explosions rocked the gates at Kabul International Airport killing 13 U.S. Service members and an estimated more than 100 Afghani civilians. In a sport that's often viewed as synonymous with character and toughness, it's no secret that many that come from it often go on to serve in the military. Unfortunately, some became casualties here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy