A Day In The Life Of… Designer Noof Al Shekar

Today at noon ET, Mattel Creations is rolling out a trio of new action figures based on the '90s animated property Street Sharks. The twist? These new figures are actually based on designs that never made it to the screen, or to the toy store shelves, in the series' original run. Clambo, Karkass, and (a different) Ripster are set to go on sale today, retailing at $75 and destined to live on collector shelves and build their own mythology for fans of the series. One of them is even an early interpreation -- with slightly different personality and gear -- of lead shark Ripster.