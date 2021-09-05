A Day In The Life Of… Designer Noof Al Shekar
Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite female figures get up to each day? MOJEH’s A Day In The Life series follows some of the region’s most influential female movers and shakers, from business owners and entrepreneurs to fashion designers and art gallery owners. As founder of luxury handbag label NS by Noof, Bahraini designer Noof Al Shekar isn’t a stranger to the finer things in life. Whether working on her latest collection or spending time with her sons, Noof doesn’t waste a minute of her fabulous day.mojeh.com
