Surfer fatally bitten by shark off Australia’s east coast

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off eastern Australia’s coast as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father’s Day. An ambulance official said other surfers, bystanders and paramedics gave the man CPR but he had a critical arm injury and could not be revived. The attack occurred at a surf spot about 330 miles north of Sydney. Witness Aaron Armstrong told Australian Broadcasting Corp. many locals were in the water enjoying and celebrating Father’s Day. New South Wales state is under a coronavirus lockdown but people can leave their homes for exercise and people from the same family can go to the beach for Father’s Day.

