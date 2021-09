Beginning this weekend, all travelers from the United States, whether vaccinated or not, must be isolated. State Department says color code for US will change to orange from Saturday, September 4 In a new travel consultation Know. This means passengers traveling from the United States to the Netherlands must be isolated from Saturday. Also, all passengers must be checked out of the country before departure on Monday, September 6 – even if they have been vaccinated or have a recovery certificate. An antigen test can take a maximum of 24 hours, while a NAAT (PCR) test can take up to 48 hours. Children under the age of 11 are excluded from the selection requirement.