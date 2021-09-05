CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola City Council to Discuss Golf Carts Regulations

By Andrew Swadner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola City Council meets in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday, with Mayor Pam Pepper reading a proclamation declaring September as Library Card Sign-up Month. The council will consider an amendment to city code pertaining to regulations for all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles, as well as create regulations for golf carts. The council will also consider the third reading of an amendment to city code regarding the Human Relations Commission, general obligation bonds, a rezoning request and determine if a nuisance exists at 1500 W Third Ave before going into closed session to discuss litigation. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.

