CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Black Desert Mobile Free Codes and how to redeem them (September 2021)

By Fuad Al Sabit
gamingonphone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Desert Mobile is an open-world MMORPG game that has captivated the hearts of mobile gamers since its global launch on mobile in 2019, which resulted after the game reached incredible heights of popularity on mobile following PC and Console a few years earlier. The game is created by the South Korean developer Pearl Abyss and has garnered millions of downloads since its release. Players can play as a warrior, ranger, giant, witch, or Valkyrie as they start their adventure in Black Desert Mobile. With a fairly large player base already, players were interested to get to know whether some gifts or gems within the game are gettable via codes or coupons. Well, the good news is that this is possible by following easy steps. Here’s a quick guide to get free Black Desert Mobile redeem codes or redeem coupons and also to redeem them.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Codes#Promo Codes#Mobile Games#South Korean#Game Codes#Codesrewards#Artisan S Skein#Redeem Coupon#Mail#Mobile Gaming#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite: The first official tournament to kick off on 19 September

Pokémon Unite, the free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed by TiMi Studios Group and published by The Pokémon Company, is going to host its first official tournament. The event will kick off on September 19 in Japan. No end time has been announced yet as it may change depending on the progress of the tournament. The announcement came today from the game’s Japanese website. JCG Co. Ltd. is sponsoring the tournament and the registration is currently live.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Does Black Desert Mobile support cross-play?

Why doesn't Black Desert Mobile support cross-play?. Understandably, players would expect cross-play or some other crossovers between Black Desert Online and Black Desert Mobile. Both games are developed and published by Pearl Abyss, with the mobile version being one of the best Android Games available for anyone who loves massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs).
Video GamesAndroid Central

Black Desert Mobile: Gameplay, story, and everything you need to know

Black Desert Online is one of the biggest MMORPG's (massively-multiplayer online role-playing game) in the world, and during 2019's The Game Awards, the mobile version of the game, Black Desert Mobile, finally made its way stateside for fans to check out. Black Desert Mobile aims to give players the true MMORPG experience on their phone, with many of the same characters, look, and general setting sticking true to the Black Desert Online franchise.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (September 2021)

Looking for Mobile Legends: Adventure codes you can redeem? Your search ends here, as this article comprises all the latest and active codes for the epic RPG, Mobile Legends: Adventure. Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Adventure is a hit RPG that’s entirely based on the original MOBA title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang....
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Epic Seven livestream gift codes (September 2021)

Epic Seven is a popular RPG mobile game in which players will form a squad of four characters and battle against various enemies to progress in the game. These characters, weapons, and various other in-game items can be purchased by spending in-game currency. Since it is not possible for everyone,...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Codes for Shinobi Life 2 (September 2021)

Here is a bunch of codes for Shinobi Life 2, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they tend to expire after few uses. Shinobi Life 2 is an improved version of its prequel, Shinobi Life. Shinobi Life 2 is an RPG that focuses on the exploration of new worlds alongside developing and honing new abilities and skills. Moreover, you can test out your skills by fighting enemies in the vast open world.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

How to download COD Mobile Season 8 2021 Test Server

Activision has released a new public test build for Season 8 in Call Of Duty Mobile. Just like the previous test servers, the COD Mobile Season 8 2021 Test Server is now available for Android and iOS. This is a bit packed public test build with a significant amount of content in it for the next season or two, like maps, weapons, improvements, and more. Moreover, the test server is now open for iOS players as well. So they can now participate too in the test build. to get a glimpse of the upcoming features. Also, this should be noted that as COD Mobile China announced to synchronize with the global version starting from June 2021, so the features are the same as those in the Chinese test server.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

All CoD: Mobile ranks and how to get them

Here are all the CoD: Mobile competitive ranks and what players need to do to reach each one. Like any competitive game, CoD: Mobile has its own ranking system. This allows players to compete against opponents of similar skills. CoD: Mobile has two ranked modes: Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Players...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

BGMI: How to set up a custom Three Finger Claw layout

Battleground Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI has become a very popular game, just as PUBG Mobile. Just like PUBG mobile, BGMI players have also started implementing the three-finger claw setup. This concludes a result that there are millions of BGMI gamers and they must be having creative and unique self-made controls set up and layout. The game allows its players to customize the setup on their own because the default setup and layout may not be sufficient for all types of players. Moreover, the default setup and layout are for those who play with their thumbs, and competing with thumbs to those who use their claw is somewhat generating chances for claw users to win.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Ahri Guide: Best Build, Runes and Gameplay Tips

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, is a vastaya who plays with her prey before stealing their life essence to reshape it into her power. On the Rift, Ahri is a mage/assassin champion with a low difficulty level who is generally played in the Mid Lane. Her playstyle is all about jumping right into the enemy team and taking down the squishy champions while also getting out of it safely by being very mobile with her ultimate. Ahri is generally always a good pick in a lot of team compositions which makes her a solid A-tier champion. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to fight your way to victory with Ahri in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile or BGMI: 5 Glitches and tricks to beat your opponents in Ignition mode

PUBG Mobile in a new form named BGMI is available for all the android users in India after a year this also brings players the glitches and tricks that they have to follow in the newly formed game to eliminate their enemies more efficiently and reach the top. To accomplish this task, generally, players wish to get some tips and tricks to excel faster in the Game but the option to hack the game will be unethical and can lead to banning the account.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Axie Infinity Beginners Guide and Tips

Axie Infinity has been a major topic this year as it gains popularity in countries such as the Philippines, where players earn a cryptocurrency called Small Love Potion (SLP), which can be converted via crypto-exchanges to fiat real-world paper money. Sky Mavis owns the game, as well as the Axie Infinity game launcher hub, the Ronin wallet (Crypto & NFT), the Axie marketplace, and the popular Play-to-Earn game Axie Infinity. In this beginners guide, we will do a quick rundown on Axie Infinity and to have a better understanding of what it actually is.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

SLIME – ISEKAI Memories opens up pre-registration on Android and iOS

SLIME – ISEKAI Memories is a mobile game based on an anime series. Story of SLIME- ISEKAI Memories is based on the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The game will feature a wealth of original costumes and characters, giving players a deeper glimpse into the world of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire: Moco to have her own in-game event named Moco Rebirth

One of the most popular characters in Free Fire is the massively favorite Moco. And now she will be having her very own in-game event named Moco Rebirth which will commence in Free Fire on 10th September 2021. The event will feature a full pack of exclusive collectibles, a refreshed interface, and in-game events with a bunch of rewards players can bag, among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy