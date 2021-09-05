UCL Fantasy 2021/22: Players to watch from the teams qualified via Playoff round

The Premier League season is now underway, and as is the FPL campaign running alongside. As you begin building your first teams, there will, of course, be a lot of different factors to consider – from fixtures to pre-season form, to the chances of even starting. However, one key, almost underlying, factor is player ownership. Most regular hitters in FPL will be owned by a lot of players, and remember, Fantasy Football is all about doing better than your opponents. That would be very difficult to do if you carry a lot of the same players to each other. That’s where the differentials come in. These differentials are the uncommon players which tend to go under the radar, but can still have the potential to score tidy points. It’s a good idea to have a couple of these differentials as they can really give a strong edge over your opponents, and a return from them can really help you with the advantage. Here is a list of FPL Fantasy PL 2021/22 Differentials that can bolster your squads ahead of gameweek 3.