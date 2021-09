With all there is to do and see in Washington, D.C., The Ven at Embassy Row is the perfect vacation not too far from the Main Line area. Soak in the views of the D.C. skyline and the diverse architecture of the surrounding international embassy mansions from the rooftop pool and bar at The Ven at Embassy Row. The hotel’s convenient location in the heart of Dupont Circle is just steps from the Metro’s Red Line, so you can leave your car (and the attendant traffic and parking hassles) behind as you explore the capital’s wealth of sights. In the guest and common rooms, stylishly sleek décor is punctuated with rotating art showcasing local, national and international talent. For the ultimate in relaxation, take in the digital Northern Lights installation while following an instructor for guided meditation. Fido is also welcome to join you for your stay.