LOUISVILLE, KENT. – Following a season shortened by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in which the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (1-1, 0-0) finished with a 4-8 record, the field hockey team opened the fall 2021 campaign with a shutout win against Ohio University (0-2, 0-0). UNH won the opener by a score of 1-0 against the Bobcats, fueled by a goal in the 44th minute from redshirt senior Bloem van den Brekel. The goal was the 21st of van den Brekel’s career as well as her 58th point. These totals make her the team’s active leader in both categories.