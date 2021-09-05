Nevada volleyball wraps up tournament with a sweep over San Francisco

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama volleyball rebounded from Thursday’s loss with a convincing three-set sweep over Buffalo on Friday, taking down the Bulls by scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-13. Alabama (4-1) was dominant in all phases of the game against Buffalo (2-3), hitting .309 as a team, its highest hitting percentage of the season and highest since the Feb. 27 win last year against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide applied a ton of pressure at the service line, boasting a season-best 11 aces against just four errors while the Bulls only scored one ace. Alabama has double-digit aces in two of its five matches so far this season after doing so just three times last year. The sweep was the Tide’s first at home since beating Mississippi State on Oct. 17, 2018.