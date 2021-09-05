Nevada volleyball wraps up tournament with a sweep over San Francisco
Nevada volleyball team takes first win of the season to wrap up the UC Davis tournament. The sweep came over San Francisco in 25-22, 25-21, 25-23. Sydney Petersen recorded double-digit kills, while Andrea Alcaraz had 30 assists, two service aces, and a solo block. Going along with her 10 kills, Petersen scored five blocks assists and one set assist. Senior Kyla Waiters and sophomore Reka Monteleone continues to be key players to the Pack recording nine kills and two block assists, seven kills and nine digs, respectively. Freshman Sia Liilii scored seven kills and the service ace that led the Pack to the win.nevadasportsnet.com
