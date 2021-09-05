CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers down Giants, forge tie atop NL West

sacramentosun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50) avenge an 11-inning loss...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jackson
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#National League West#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBsacramentosun.com

Justin Turner's two-homer game leads Dodgers past Cards

Justin Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Tuesday night. Will Smith went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs for the Dodgers (88-51), who won for the sixth time in their past eight games. Dodgers...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent clip.
MLBWBAL Radio

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBgiants365.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose To Giants, Who Reclaim Sole Possession Of 1st Place In NL West

One of those was Trea Turner, who had a leadoff single in the first inning and one-out walk in the third. The Dodgers' only other hit off DeSclafani was a Corey Seager single in the fourth. DeSclafani relied more heavily on his offspeed pitches than was previously seen in five other starts against the Dodgers this season, during which the right-hander had a 9.45 ERA.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Max Scherzer pitches Dodgers past Cardinals

Max Scherzer struck out 13 batters and didn't allow an earned run in eight innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers (87-51), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain within one game of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLB104.1 WIKY

MLB roundup: Giants end skid, move into tie for NL West lead

Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with a double after video review overturned what would have been the third out and Thairo Estrada followed with a three-run home run as the San Francisco Giants salvaged one win in their four-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 victory on Thursday afternoon.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Cardinals hold off late Dodgers rally to snap four-game skid

Yadier Molina smacked a two-run home run, reached base three times and scored twice to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Wednesday. Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (15-7) worked 8 1/3 innings as the Cardinals (70-68) snapped their four-game losing streak. He allowed the four runs on seven hits.
MLBDaily Democrat

SF Giants beat Dodgers to take NL West lead, win battle of Buehler vs. bullpen

SAN FRANCISCO — From the moment pitchers and catchers arrived at spring training, everything about the Giants and Dodgers was supposed to be a mismatch. The Dodgers had the better rotation, the more experienced bullpen, the deeper lineup, the most recent World Series title and the far more realistic opportunity to win the next.
MLBOCRegister

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler roughed up as Giants reclaim NL West lead

SAN FRANCISCO — Maybe Johnny Wholestaff should be the front runner for the National League Cy Young Award. Coming into their weekend showdown by the bay, the San Francisco Giants’ starting rotation had dissolved. They only had one healthy starter — Anthony DeSclafani — to throw at the Dodgers with two all-hands-on-deck bullpen games to follow as the two rivals dueled for the division lead.
MLBFOX Sports

White expected to start for the Dodgers against Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-68, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (14-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Day off Thursday

Seager isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Seager will get a breather after he went 4-for-10 with a double, three RBI and two runs across the last three games. Trea Turner will shift to shortstop while Mookie Betts starts at second base.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Giants stay hot, rally to defeat Rockies

Brandon Crawford hit a home run, Brandon Belt had three hits and the San Francisco Giants rallied to defeat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday to become the first team to win 90 games. LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in a four-run Giants ninth...
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy