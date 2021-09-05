CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bears Return To Action At USF Invite

calbears.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- California cross country returned to action Saturday at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The men's squad earned second-place with two student-athletes finishing in the top-10. Senior Colin FitzGerald led the squad, finishing in sixth with a time of 24:48.7. Next to cross the line for the Golden Bears was Freshman Garrett MacQuiddy, who clocked in at 24:50.9. Freshman Carrick Denker finished with a time of 25:06.6 to secure 14th-place and help the team clinch second-place.

