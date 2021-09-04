CoViD-19: Delta Isn't Finished With Us | US Approaches 40 Million Known Cases | Vote NO On California Recall

Sometimes its the little life things that are exhausting and can bring us down, but sometimes the whole giant big picture can just be too much. The Texas ruling has really freaked me out. I mean, I'm not of an age where I would need to worry about an abortion, but it's the reverberation of the sexual harasser, the rapist, and the lunatic religious zealot showing us that the SC really is out of touch with the majority of Americans. This has all been well funded, well planned, well organized, and I fear what else this means moving forward. We thought Citizens United was bad. A few years ago Darren and I were really invested in Man In The High Castle but had to stop watching because it was so intense while also watching The Handmaid's Tale. And here we are and it sucks and it makes me mad on so many levels, especially in the way I actually find myself thinking I hope this person or that person just dies. And then that is fucking horrible and it just becomes this anger shame cycle.