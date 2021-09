Visually-impaired judoka Chris Skelley admitted the Japanese martial art gave meaning to his life during the devastating deterioration of his eyesight as he cried tears of joy after winning gold in Tokyo.Skelley was born with genetic condition oculartanious albinism but a decline in his vision at the age of 17 turned his world upside down.The 28-year-old – whose former coach Jeff Brady died less than three weeks before the start of the Games after suffering from Parkinson’s disease – secured the greatest moment of his life to date on Sunday by beating Ben Goodrich in the men’s B2 -100kg final.A...