West Chester Falls Twice In Ram Fest On Day Two

WEST CHESTER, PA - Day two of Ram Fest inside Hollinger Field House did not turn out quite the way the West Chester women's volleyball team had hoped. The Golden Rams lost both matches today against Jefferson University, in a 3-0 sweep, and Mercyhurst University by the count of 3-1. The first match was still strong for the Golden Rams despite a 3-0 loss. The team received double-digit points overall and were neck and neck with the Jefferson Rams in assists and digs. Jefferson beat out WCU in kills with 44, but West Chester's Sarah Polacek took the lead of the most kills in the match with 13.