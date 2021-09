It's no secret that large student loan debt is a problem for many people. Americans collectively owe more in student loans than the gross domestic product (GDP) of almost every country, and that amount is only growing bigger over time. Taking out debt is a solid way to finance a higher education and can even help a recent graduate establish a healthy credit profile. However, the most economically vulnerable are often at risk of being unable to keep up with their payments. When we further analyze student loan debt by gender, it quickly becomes apparent that the majority of this financial burden isn't being shouldered by men.