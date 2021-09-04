CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bulgaria Ranks First in COVID Mortality in Europe

 7 days ago

Bulgaria ranks first in Europe in mortality with COVID-19, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. It is as of Thursday (September 2), and mortality is measured as the number of deaths infected with coronavirus per 1 million people in two weeks. According to statistics,...

Posted by
Reuters

Bulgaria imposes new restrictions to curb surge in COVID cases

SOFIA (Reuters) - Restaurants and bars in Bulgaria will have to close at 10 p.m. from Sept. 7, while indoor sports competitions will be held without spectators, the health minister said on Thursday, as the Balkan country braces for a surge of new coronavirus infections. Bulgaria, the least vaccinated country...
WorldNature.com

Daily briefing: Europe’s first gene-edited wheat trial

UK green-lights trial of CRISPR-edited wheat developed to reduce a cancer-causing chemical in toast. Plus, inside a US intelligence report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and the Pfizer labs where scientists grapple with coronavirus variants. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers,...
Agricultureheritagedaily.com

The first farmers of Europe

A research team from the University of Bern has managed to precisely date pile dwellings on the banks of Lake Ohrid in the south-western Balkans for the first time: they came into being in the middle of the 5th millennium BC. The region around the oldest lake in Europe played a key role in the proliferation of agriculture.
Posted by
The Blade

Solheim Cup: Europe leads Team USA after first day

At long last, the largest team event in women's golf got underway at Toledo's Inverness Club as the Solheim Cup teed off on Saturday morning. The highly anticipated event began with foursome matches during morning and afternoon rounds between the top golfers from the United States and Europe.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
Industryspectrumlocalnews.com

EU approves funds to Italy's ITA, lifts Alitalia burden

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s competition watchdog on Friday cleared an injection of Italian government funds into new national flag carrier ITA, and said the company would not be held accountable for illegal state aid given to its predecessor Alitalia. Just a month before ITA takes to the skies,...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Posted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
MilitaryRebel Yell

Reservists are said to have formed a far-right group |

Hanover / Lüneburg (dpa) – The Lüneburg public prosecutor’s office is investigating several Bundeswehr reservists who have allegedly formed a right-wing military sports group. Police were previously known to have searched several objects of suspected right-wing extremists in three federal states as part of a large-scale operation. There are a...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Porsche To Open Malaysia Factory, First Outside Europe

German luxury carmaker Porsche will open its first factory outside Europe next year in Malaysia, officials said Friday, seeking to meet strong demand in the Southeast Asian country. The manufacturing site in the northern state of Kedah will carry out final assembly of specific models for the local market, the...
Europeraleighnews.net

Where else do Russians live, apart from Russia

1. Ukraine - 8.3 million. According to the latest population census conducted in Ukraine in 2001, there were 8.3 million ethnic Russians living in the country. Like many other post-Soviet states, Russia and Ukraine were regarded as part of a single country, the USSR, from its inception up to 1991. Inevitably, people of Ukrainian and Russian ethnicities relocated freely across the non-existent border, mixed and settled on both sides of what has now become an international frontier.
EnvironmentPhys.org

First global study of wildfires reveals increase in mortality rate

The first study into the global impact of wildfire-related pollution and deaths comprehensively links short term exposure to wildfire-related fine particulate matters (PM2.5) in the air and all-cause, respiratory and cardiovascular mortalities across cities and regions around the globe. The landmark study, published today in The Lancet Planetary Health, looked...
Posted by
Reuters

Cargill opens new Brazil pectin factory, first outside Europe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S. commodities trader Cargill has finished building a new facility to produce pectin, a fruit by-product used in jams, beverages, dairy products and confectionery, the company said on Friday. The plant is Cargill’s only pectin facility outside of Europe, where it owns...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Punjab asks govt staff to get jab before Sept 15

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Punjab government employees failing to take even the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15, read a press release from the Chief Minister Office on Friday. "This measure was announced by...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Japanese stock markets continue to rise, economic data provides boost

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Japan's economy in the second quarter grew better than originally reported, a report issued on Wednesday said. The original GDP figure of an annualized 1.3 percent recorded for the June quarter, was revised up to 1.9 percent. The recovery in the Japanese economy has come despite...

