Calls to banks up 20 pct through COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of customers contacting their banks has increased 20 percent since New Zealand went into COVID-19 alert level 4 lockdown on Aug. 17. "In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the COVID restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 percent. We put the increase down mostly to people experiencing uncertainty," said New Zealand Bankers' Association CEO Roger Beaumont on Friday.