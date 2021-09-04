CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police Commissioner Nominee Martinez Introduces Leadership Team

By Diana Dias
stjohnsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Commissioner nominee Ray Martinez announced his leadership team at a V.I. Police Department press briefing held Friday at the Government House. “My leadership selections are based on experience, leadership skills, respect amongst their peers and a desire for positive change that promotes our Police Department,” said Martinez. Martinez said...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Commissioner#V I Police Department#Proactivity#The V I Source#Vipd#St#Facilities And Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Glynn County, GAsoutheastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia Parts Ways With Police Commissioner

The City of Vidalia is once again finding themselves without a Chief of Police, and in this case rather a Police Commissioner. In a called meeting Friday morning to discuss personnel, the city made the decision to sever its employment agreement with Brian Scott effectively immediately. Scott, who has served...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Police oversight Commissioners object to temporary restriction of their powers

Several members of the Public Safety Reform & Oversight Commission are upset by City Council’s decision to temporarily restrict the Commission’s abilities while the City negotiates a pending unfair labor practice claim with the Police Officers Association. From the perspective of many, but not all, Commissioners, the temporary restrictions are...
Hutto, TXhuttotx.gov

Police Leadership Update

After four years of service to the Hutto community, Hutto Police Chief Paul Hall is stepping down. Chief Hall’s official last day with the City of Hutto will be Sept. 30. Public safety remains the highest priority for the City. Hutto Assistant Police Chief Cody Cazalas is now serving as Interim Chief. The City will soon begin a thorough process to effectively recruit and hire a new police chief, which will incorporate significant community input.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Minneapolis leadership and police

In a letter published on Sept. 2, a proponent of the public safety amendment assures us we need not worry about the problem of the Police Department having 14 bosses if the amendment passes. After all, he writes, this same condition applies to all the other city departments, and they "all manage to function just fine."
Springfield, MAthereminder.com

Mayor, police commissioner apologize for police actions at concert

SPRINGFELD – Incidents involving members of the Springfield Police Department at the recent Indie Soul fest prompted a letter of apology from Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. Sarno sent the letter on Aug. 30 to state Rep. Bud Williams, City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, Springfield Housing Authority Executive...
Morgan County, ALHartselle Enquirer

Morgan commissioner assumes leadership role in statewide association

Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest has been elected the 2021-2022 immediate past president and legislative committee chair of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. The ACCA is the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments. After completing a one-year term as president of the ACCA, Vest assumed the new...
Worcester County, MDThe Dispatch

County Commissioner Explains Divisive Police Comments

SNOW HILL – Comments made by a local elected official during a recent conference in Ocean City sparked criticism from some of her peers this week. During the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) conference in Ocean City, Worcester County Commissioner Diana Purnell participated in the MACo Large Counties Coalition’s annual breakfast meeting. Her comments regarding law enforcement, reported by Maryland Matters, drew criticism from Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli as well as Commissioners Chip Bertino and Jim Bunting this week.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

2 Burke County commissioners to take key leadership seats on association

A Burke County commissioner was recently sworn into a leadership position on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and received an award for his work on the opioid lawsuit settlement. Burke County Commissioner Johnnie Carswell was sworn in as first vice president of the association during its annual conference...
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Dear Mayor / Police Commissioner Wheeler

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm not an historian of Portland politics, but I'm pretty sure you're one of our city's absolutely worst mayors. Your administration is a thumping disaster, your platitudinous mediocrity is insulting, and your flat-footed unwillingness to lead and inspire is near criminal. It's likely we're stuck with you until you move on to consulting or real estate, or whatever privileged white men like you do after dry humping a city, business, or relationship into the ground. In the meantime, please reflect on your astonishing inadequacies, and try to minimize, as much as possible, any further damage to our city. Your legacy is established. Sadly, we'll have to deal with it long after you've melted back into the nothingness of your nature. Thanks for reading.
Law Enforcementstjohnsource.com

St. Thomas-St. John Gets 15 New Police Officers

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. congratulated the V.I. Police Department’s graduating class of 2021 from the St. Thomas-St. John District during a ceremony for the recruits at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center Wednesday. The St. Croix class will be holding a graduation ceremony Sept. 17. According...
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

Dickinson police bolster leadership with newly promoted corporal

The Dickinson Police Department promoted one of its senior patrol officers to the rank of corporal during a special pinning ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the City of Dickinson's Public Safety Center in a ceremony lead by Police Chief Dustin Dassinger. The promotion comes shortly after Sgt. Mike Hanson’s...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Clermont Police Introduces New K-9 Officer

The Clermont Police Department introduces a new Police K-9 Officer named Juno. K-9 Officer Farzati, a 12 year veteran of the Clermont Police Department, and his partner K-9 Juno are the agency’s first-ever Nitrate Detection Team. K-9 Juno is a European Chocolate Labrador trained to locate numerous common odors that...
Advocacynewjerseyhills.com

New leadership team for NJ Conservation

New Jersey Conservation Foundation has named a trio of co-directors to succeed retiring Executive Director Michele Byers. It is only the fourth time in 62 years that the non-profit group's leadership has changed. As announced Tuesday, the team appointed by the foundation's Board of Trustees includes Tom Gilbert of Buckingham,...
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Captain Hall Graduates From Police Leadership Program

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Captain Steven Hall, Commander of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division, graduated last month from a national police leadership program in a course of study in executive strategic management. Capt. Hall attended and completed the most recent three-week session of the Senior Management Institute...
Politicsstjohnsource.com

Bryan Nominates Cindy Richardson to Be Director of Personnel Division

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Assistant Labor Commissioner Cindy Richardson as Director of the Virgin Islands Personnel Division. Richardson is a native St. Thomian who has served in the V.I. Department of Labor for 14 years, including 11 years as the department’s director of Grants/Federal Grants Manager and assistant commissioner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy