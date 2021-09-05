Dodgers' Trea Turner: Launches 21st homer
Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday. Turner ignited a three-run first inning with a leadoff home run against San Francisco starter Jay Jackson but failed to produce in his other three at-bats. He's now strung together an 11-game hitting streak, though he has a single hit in all but one of those contests and is batting 13-for-43 with two doubles and long balls apiece during the streak.www.cbssports.com
