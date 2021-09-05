Dodgers' Justin Turner: On base twice, swipes bag

Turner went 1-for-3 with two runs, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Saturday's 6-1 triumph over San Francisco. Turner contributed to a three-run first inning by walking, stealing second and scoring and later singled and scored in the sixth. The theft was only his second all season, though both have come since the beginning of August, and the veteran third baseman has compiled a solid 7-for-19 span at the dish over his past five games.