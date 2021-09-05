CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Justin Turner: On base twice, swipes bag

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner went 1-for-3 with two runs, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Saturday's 6-1 triumph over San Francisco. Turner contributed to a three-run first inning by walking, stealing second and scoring and later singled and scored in the sixth. The theft was only his second all season, though both have come since the beginning of August, and the veteran third baseman has compiled a solid 7-for-19 span at the dish over his past five games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#San Francisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers: Yasiel Puig has reaction to MLB embracing bat flips

For years, Yasiel Puig was considered to be a hothead, someone whose passion for the game was regarded as problematic. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder would perform some epic bat flips, chirp at opponents, and was willing to fight literally anyone who came after his teammates. That passion was regarded as problematic, with Puig currently playing in Mexico.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former GM has pretty wild take on Cody Bellinger

It’s been a rough last couple seasons for Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. He had a poor 2020 campaign and largely struggled in the playoffs. In 2021, he’s dealt with tough injuries and has only played in 66 games. The result? A .174 average and .574 OPS. It’s a...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Some Within MLB Believe Trevor Bauer May Be Suspended 2 Years

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, but he has nevertheless remained in the spotlight amid allegations of sexual assault. Claims brought forth by a San Diego woman prompted the Pasadena Police Department to launch an investigation, and Major League Baseball to place Bauer on administrative leave while also conducting their own probe into the matter.
MLBMercury News

SF Giants claim pitcher from Dodgers who could help stretched bullpen

DENVER — Right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell is flipping sides in the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. Fewer than 10 days after Los Angeles claimed the reliever off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, Jewell was designated for assignment by the Dodgers and claimed by the Giants. Upon adding Jewell to their 40-man roster, the Giants optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock may miss rest of the regular season

AJ Pollock has been an under-the-radar stalwart in the Dodgers’ lineup, and now he may miss the rest of the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers moved back into a tie atop the NL West with the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 win Saturday. But they also suffered a loss, as outfielder AJ Pollock suffered what’s now been confirmed to be a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring.
MLBMercury News

SF Giants call up 22-year-old prospect who is poised to make MLB debut

DENVER — After using nine pitchers in Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Dodgers, the Giants have added a fresh arm to an exhausted bullpen. The newcomer is 22-year-old Kervin Castro, who is poised to make his major league debut in relief during the team’s three-game set against the Rockies at Coors Field this week. To clear a roster spot for Castro, the Giants optioned right-hander Jay Jackson to Triple-A Sacramento.
MLBNBC Sports

How bad home plate ump was Sunday in Giants' Dodgers win

The Giants and their rag-tag group of relievers took down Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, 6-4, to clinch the season series against their rivals and regained the top spot in the NL West. But this win didn't come without controversy. Much of that was thanks to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mookie Betts sent to Dodgers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Betts will rest on Sunday afternoon after Trea Turner was moved to second base and Corey Seager was named Los Angeles' starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 281 batted balls this season, Betts has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy