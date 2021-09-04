CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Driven By Delta Surge, August Hiring Dips Sharply

NPR
 6 days ago

We're going to begin tonight with a reality check on the U.S. economy, which is still struggling to regain its footing amid the ongoing pandemic. The nation's economic recovery got tripped up last month by a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. Employers added just 235,000 jobs in August. That's less than a quarter of the job gains in June and July. And the slowdown comes just as key parts of the pandemic safety net are starting to unravel. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley is with us now to tell us more.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#U S Economy#Npr#Covid#The Supreme Court#Congress#Americans#Wells Fargo#The American Rescue Plan#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionNPR

President Biden Announces New Actions To Fight COVID-19

As many as 100 million Americans are under new federal vaccine requirements. They apply to all federal workers and contractors, health care workers, businesses with 100 or more employees, as well. The sweeping rules are a part of President Biden's new pandemic strategy, which he announced yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
EconomyNPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Sally Herships, in for Stacey Vanek Smith. HERSHIPS: And we have some exciting news. We want to introduce our new reporter, producer Adrian Ma. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) ADRIAN...
BusinessThe Tribune

US hiring slows sharply, casting long shadow on recovery from pandemic

The winding down of summer was supposed to set the stage for a full-throated recovery as kids return to school and workers flood back into offices, but the disappointing August employment report Friday was the latest omen that the economic future looks more cloudy than bright. Employers added just 235,000...
Economycrossroadstoday.com

US hiring slows in August as delta variant poses threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out. The August job gains the government reported Friday fell far short...
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

As Delta’s toll becomes clear, the United States is hiring slackers in August.

As Delta’s toll becomes clear, the United States is hiring slackers in August. In August, the US economy added considerably fewer jobs than predicted as firms dealt with the Delta wave of Covid-19, a major disappointment and sign that the economy’s recovery is encountering new challenges. According to Labor Department...
Chicago, ILPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. adds just 235,000 jobs in August as delta and labor shortages dent hiring

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 19: Recruiters looking to fill positions at OÃ¢â‚¬â„¢Hare International Airport meet with candidates during a job fair at the airport on May 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The recruiters were trying to fill full and part-time positions in cargo, concessions, hospitality, security and others, many offering bonuses or attractive benefit packages in an attempt to lure potential employees. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) By Scott Olson/Getty Images ECONOMIC REPORT.
EconomyMySanAntonio

U.S. hiring slows sharply amid delta, complicating Fed taper

U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support by year end. Nonfarm payrolls increased 235,000 last month, trailing all forecasts, after an upwardly revised 1.05 million gain in July, a...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Biden Took A Tougher Stance Against People Resisting The Vaccine In Speech

More workers are going to have to get vaccinated for COVID-19. That's what President Biden just announced. This afternoon, he took a decidedly tougher stance against people who have been resisting getting the shots, saying he wants to protect the majority of Americans from the 80 million people that he is blaming for prolonging the pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Travelnsjonline.com

US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism

WASHINGTON, D.C. — America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring and the clearest sign to date that the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out. The August job growth the government reported Friday...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Biden's Vaccine Rule Covers Two-Thirds Of American Workers

The number of new COVID cases hasn't been this high since before the vaccine was widely available. Aiming to curb the rise, President Biden has announced a series of expansive new policies covering the bulk of American workers. And the Department of Justice is suing Texas over its near-ban on...
POTUSNPR

Morning News Brief

President Biden announced new vaccine mandates for employers. The Justice Department sues Texas over its abortion ban. And, a look at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. If you work at a company with more than 100 employees, your boss is under new pressure to require that staff get vaccinated for COVID. A...
EconomyMarietta Daily Journal

US job openings rose to a record 10.9 million in July

U.S. job openings rose to a fresh record high in July, illustrating the lingering staffing shortages that are making it challenging for businesses to meet demand. The number of available positions rose to 10.9 million during the month from an upwardly revised 10.2 million in June, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Wednesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for openings to remain little changed at 10 million.
Public HealthTimes Union

When Will the Delta Surge End?

The United States has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic — or fifth, depending on which expert you ask. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious delta variant spreads, cases and hospitalizations are at their highest since last winter. COVID-19 deaths, too, are on a steady incline. After...
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy