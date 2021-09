PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Artsbridge Executive Director Amanda Stevens is stepping down from her position. But, she’s not going far away. In fact, she’s just moving down the street a bit to DownTown PKB to be the Executive Director. Stevens starts her new role on September 20th. She was with Artsbridge for 3 years where she helped pave the way for numerous murals and art fixtures, planned countless events, and built partnerships with many local organizations. Now Stevens says she’s ready to take on more with her new role.