It is with a somber heart that I look back on Sept. 11, 2001; a day that changed the course of history not only for our country, but for so many others across the globe. Many can recall where they are and what they were doing when they learned of the tragedy that unfolded throughout the course of the morning and into the decades that came after. Truly, it is a tragedy that still has not come to an end in the United States of America.