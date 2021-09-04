Fields Of Gold Festival

Hey NYC, are you as excited as we are!! Vegandale is on its way back to Randall’s Island and for a limited time tickets are as low as $10. Vegandale is a mecca for the ethically minded and hungry, with the best of vegan food, goods, and services co-existing on one city block in downtown Toronto. This premiere destination for the vegan and vegan curious is the only one of its kind, promoting a world where animal exploitation is a thing of the past. With our roots in abolitionism, our unapologetic messaging is the connection between each project we touch. BUT… we can’t contain all of that to just one city block, so we’re packing up and taking over the world!