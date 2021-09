Art Venti refers to himself as a limb-walker. One look at his work justifies the label. His large, surreal mindscapes allude to real-life patterns and objects without ever confirming or denying any resemblance. Fantastical, dreamy, sublime sometimes bordering on grotesque, they reflect Venti’s willingness to inch further out on the limb of creation, rendering shapes and tableaus plumbed straight from the deep ether of his imagination. “In the end, my goal is to come up with something completely new to excite the viewer,” he says.