5280 got a sneak peek of the immersive art installation, Convergence Station, ahead of its launch this month. It’s time to get weird. Meow Wolf certainly knows how to create an air of mystery. Cryptic billboards. Pink fliers asking for “Used Shrimp Memories.” And perhaps most enigmatic, the Denver venue for the Santa Fe-born arts and entertainment company’s third permanent location: The nearly windowless, tall white building shaped somewhat like a slice of pizza in the Sun Valley neighborhood boasts the same magnetism as an unopened gift waiting under the Christmas tree.