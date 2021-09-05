Take-Two Files Lawsuit Against Creators Of The GTA Reverse Engineering Project
There have rumours recently about a Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster coming to the Nintendo Switch either later this year or at some point in 2022. Today's GTA news is a tad different. Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive is now taking legal action against the 14 programmers behind the re3 project - making games like Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City playable on the Nintendo Switch.www.nintendolife.com
