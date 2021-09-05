CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shiner, TX

Laverne Pekar

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHINER — Laverne Elores Pekar, 85, joined her heavenly family Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born May 2, 1936 in Shiner to Fred and Isabella (Boedeker) Koenning Sr. Laverne graduated from Shiner High School and attended Baldwin Business College. She married Adolph P. Pekar in November 1956 and together they had 7 beautiful children. They were married for 56 years until his passing in 2013. Laverne loved living on the farm , ranching with Adolph, gardening and surrounding her home with beautiful flowers and enjoyed playing dominoes. One of her proudest accomplishments were her two orange trees that she grew from seeds that produced the sweetest oranges. She loved birds, her favorites were her bantam chickens and all her flocks of hummingbirds. She was a great cook and made the “best” homemade bread and poppyseed cake. She was her family’s rock and foundation and will be greatly missed.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiner, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
City
Victoria, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Gardening#Mary Lou#Shiner High School#Baldwin Business College#Shiner Catholic Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy