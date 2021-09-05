CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

2 minors wounded in drive-by shooting in SLC

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Two minors are being treated in the hospital, and police are trying to find the suspect(s) involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., several residents in the area called 9-1-1 to report hearing shots fired near 600 North and 1100 West, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The two victims — juveniles whose ages or genders were not given — were transported to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Their wounds were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing as detectives try to identify and locate whoever was involved, and whether the shooting was gang-related. SLCPD Lt. Gordon Worsencroft said the victims will be interviewed as part of the investigation, but after they've been treated.

SLCPD als said they don't believe there is any danger to the public in connection with the shooting as it appears to be an isolated incident.

No names, descriptions or vehicle information about the suspects have been released yet.

Anyone with information about this case can call SLCPD's tip line at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-161104.

