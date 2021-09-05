CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Sandra Kee Cook Raley

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD — Sandra Kee Cook Raley was born on August 8, 1940 in Harlingen, Texas. She passed away on August 31, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Sandra received her teaching degree in the 1960’s. She loved working with the students. She was a wonderful teacher. In the 1980’s she received her Master’s Degree in Counseling. She also obtained her LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor) certificate. She helped many high school students prepare for college and she was always there to counsel any students with needs. She loved her job and enjoyed her career for 36 years. Sandra loved the Lord. She was always active in the Baptist church where ever she lived. She was an active member of Pleasantview Baptist Church in Arlington Texas. She sang in the church choir and also taught sunday school and Vacation Bible school. She also loved attending weekly Bible studies with her friends. She would volunteer to help with any church activities on a regular basis. She loved working for the Lord. Sandra was a beautiful soul. She was the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She touched so many peoples’ lives. We will miss her beautiful smile so much.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Harlingen, TX
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Choir#Personal Care#And She Was#Lpc#Vacation Bible#Graveside Services#Pleasantview Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy