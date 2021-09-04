Letter: People should have to answer for disrespecting public health norms

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Our schools struggle to become safe, and our community sits at the highest threat level available for the COVID-19 virus. The good news is that we know how to fix this. We know what to do, and it will not be expensive. This is not an issue for a plebiscite. You don’t get to vote on public health issues where experts agree on the proper approach. Our taxes pay for experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and at this moment, they recommend vaccination as “the leading public health prevention strategy” for everyone who is eligible, and recommend indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors in schools.