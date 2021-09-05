CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardison’s 3 TD passes help UTEP beat Bethune-Cookman 38-28

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw a career-high three touchdown passes, Willie Eldridge and Ronald Awatt each had over 100 yards rushing, and UTEP beat Bethune-Cookman 38-28. Awatt ran 18 times for 126 yards, and his 19-yard touchdown stretched the Miners’ lead to 37-21. Eldridge had 118 yards rushing on 14 carries. Shannon Patrick completed 15 of 22 passes for 215 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for Bethune-Cookman.

