Boone County 4-H Members Exhibit Animals at Iowa State Fair
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County 4-H members participated in livestock showcase events during the Iowa State Fair. “Youth gain so many positive skills by exhibiting livestock,” Mike Anderson, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth program specialist and 4-H agriculture superintendent explained. “The dedication, responsibility, decision-making skills, and leadership they develop can prepare them for careers that use these skills.”www.kwbg.com
Comments / 0