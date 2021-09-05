CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Salt Lake comes back from behind with 3-2 win over Dallas

By RSL Soapbox
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Salt Lake pulled off a win at home tonight after going down 1-0 early in the first half. They scored three straight thanks to Justen Glad, Jony Menendez, and Albert Rusnak, hanging on for a 3-2 win. The victory keeps them above the playoff line for the time being, just one point ahead of eighth-place Vancouver.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justen Glad
Person
Jesus
Person
Franco Jara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Dallas#Salt#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place

HERRIMAN, Utah (Saturday, August 28, 2021) – Real Salt Lake is set to travel North to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, August 29 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Following Freddy Juarez’s departure from the club, Interim Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni will lead the team on Sunday against Whitecaps FC.
MLShoustonmirror.com

Real Salt Lake part ways with coach Freddy Juarez

Head coach Freddy Juarez parted ways with Real Salt Lake on Friday for what the team labeled a "new opportunity." Assistant coach Pablo Mastroeni was named the interim head coach for Real Salt Lake (7-7-6, 27 points), who will return to action on Sunday against the host Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Premier Leaguedallassun.com

Both under new leadership, Real Salt Lake and Whitecaps meet

Both the Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake will be operating with interim coaches Sunday night when they meet in Vancouver, B.C. Despite an eight-game unbeaten streak in MLS matches, the Whitecaps parted ways with coach Marc Dos Santos on Friday after 2 1/2 seasons. Thursday night's shocking4-3 loss to Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League eliminated Vancouver from the Canadian Championship.
MLSchatsports.com

No manager, no problem: Caps smash Real Salt Lake 4-1

The Caps got the post-Marc Dos Santos era underway Sunday night with a bang, battering RSL 4-1 at BC Place and securing their third straight win to maintain a nine-match unbeaten run. Vinni Sartini made his mark quickly as interim manager, electing to change formations and reverting to the good...
MLSFOX Sports

Ferreira leads FC Dallas against Real Salt Lake after 2-goal performance

FC Dallas (6-9-7) vs. Real Salt Lake (7-8-6) Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT. LINE: Real Salt Lake -100, FC Dallas +264, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas faces Real Salt Lake after Jesus Ferreira totaled two goals against Austin FC. Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7...
MLSaustinnews.net

Second-half goals lift Real Salt Lake past FC Dallas

RSL (8-8-6, 30 points) snapped a two-match losing streak and won for the fourth straight game at home. The victory allowed Salt Lake to remain above the playoff line in the West, in seventh place. Dallas (6-10-7, 25 points) has just one win in its past five games and had...
MLSfcdallas.com

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake | 9.4.21

FRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez makes two changes to his starting lineup as FC Dallas takes on Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium tonight, Sept. 4 at 7:00PM. Here's the lineup notes, presented by UnitedHealthcare. Paxton Returns. Homegrown Paxton Pomykal returns to the starting lineup for the...
MLSfcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Falls 2-3 to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium

FC Dallas returns home to host San Jose on Saturday, September 11. Franco Jara scored his fourth goal of the season. Jesús Ferreira added his fifth goal and fifth assist of the season. Jáder recorded his first MLS assist of the season. Phelipe recorded a season-high nine saves. FC Dallas...
Soccergwsports.com

Men's Soccer Drops Liberty

WASHINGTON - Aaron Kronenberg and Oscar Haynes Brown provided the offense Tuesday afternoon to send GW men's soccer to a 2-1 win over Liberty on the Mount Vernon Campus. The Buff and Blue netted the game's first two goals and then held on down the stretch after the Flames got on the board in the 81st minute to improve to 2-0 on home turf this season.
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...
MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez’s grand slam caps off a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Mariners

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.
SoccerRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake loses to Vancouver in 4-1 beating

RSL dropped all three points in its first game without Freddy Juarez as the Vancouver Whitecaps absolutely steamrolled them with a 4-1 victory. An own goal followed by scores from Brian White, Ryan Gauld, and Florian Jungwirth sealed the win for the home side. Anderson Julio scored one late in the game but it was too little too late.
MLSESPN

Whitecaps hit four past Real Salt Lake

Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Florian Jungwirth scored second-half goals as the host Vancouver Whitecaps exploded for a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday night. The Whitecaps also tallied on a Real Salt Lake own goal in the first half while winning their third straight match and stretching their unbeaten streak to nine (4-0-5).
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

SAFC, Matt Cardone post 3-2 home win over Real Monarchs SLC

San Antonio FC withstood a second-half equalizer and an own goal in stoppage time to make goalkeeper Matt Cardone’s 100th appearance for the club a successful one with a 3-2 victory over Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. “We definitely controlled the game,” SAFC coach Alen Marcina...

Comments / 0

Community Policy