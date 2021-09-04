Morse code palindromes

Just as the GUI revolutionized the way we interacted with computers and changed the dynamics of who could be a user of computers, the low-code/ no-code revolution is slowly but surely changing the dynamics of the way we write computer programs and who could be a developer of computer programs. It is allowing all users from various functions within an enterprise such as business, operations, finance, marketing et al to create and test their own applications without the need to know computer programming thereby empowering enterprise agility. It is enabling exponentially quicker turnaround times in the development of software applications and accelerating business outcomes. While there are multiple applications of this technology, we will focus on applications in an organization’s data journey and ones that empower their AI & ML initiatives.