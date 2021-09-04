Robert C. Marvelle, Sr., 67, of Newport, R.I. passed away on September 1, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. Rob, a native 5th Warder, was born in December 1953 to Daniel and Janet Marvelle. In his younger years, he was active at Emmanuel Church, singing in the choir and serving as custodian. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1972 as part of the ROTC program. He served as a Military Police Officer in the Army National Guard from 1972 to 1978. During this time, Rob worked at the Junior Officers' Club on the Newport Naval Base. It was here that he met his wife, Lois. They were married in 1974, and soon after he accepted the position as Head Caretaker of the Marble House. He held this position for 45 years and poured everything he had into caring for the house. He took pride in his work and loved every moment of his time there. He loved hunting, fishing, and cooking. Rob had the gift of hospitality, and in his work and in his personal life, he used that gift to its fullest. Rob was loving, patient, kind, and faithful.