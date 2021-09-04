CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depression, MS May Have Synergistic Effect on Mortality Risk

 8 days ago

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Depression in multiple sclerosis (MS) may increase the risks for incident vascular disease and mortality, and the effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality appear to be synergistic, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in Neurology. Raffaele Palladino, M.D., Ph.D.,...

MS and depression can be deadly mix, study says

People who suffer from both multiple sclerosis and depression appear to live shorter lives those with just one condition, according to a new study. The research, published in the journal Neurology, said the chronic autoimmune disease can combine with the mood disorder to produce a “synergistic effect” that also raises the risk of vascular disease. “These findings underscore the importance of identifying depression in people with MS as well as monitoring for other risk factors for heart disease and stroke,” said Raffaele Palladino, author of the study at Imperial College of London in the U.K.
MS Plus Depression May Up Risk for Death, Vascular Disease

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) and depression have an increased risk of death, compared with those with one or neither condition, as well as an increased risk of vascular disease, a new study has found. "The effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality are synergistic," wrote lead author Raffaele Palladino, MD, PhD, research associate, faculty of medicine, Imperial College London.
Study Shows Having Multiple Sclerosis And Depression May Be Tied To Increased Risk Of Death

WASHINGTON — A new study has shown that people with depression and multiple sclerosis may be more likely to die over the next decade than people with just one or neither condition. The study “Interface of Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Vascular Disease, and Mortality: A Population-Based Matched Cohort Study” is published in the journal “Neurology,’ the medical journal of the American Academy of […]
