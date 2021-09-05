D.C. Digest: Mullin takes time from Middle East exploits to blast infrastructure bill

Dots and dashes: The House and Senate were out this week although some committees met. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin found time while trying to figure out a way into and out of Afghanistan to tell constituents Democrats’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill “is not going to fix any” of their roads and bridges because the money is going to “socialist projects and Green New Deal spending that guarantee inflation and debt for generations to come.” ... In a similar vein, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for calling the House back into session to vote on “trillions in socialist and unsustainable spending.” ... U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe reportedly was one of five senators asking U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller to look into selling U.S. wheat to that country through the Export-Import Bank.