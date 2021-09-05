CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

D.C. Digest: Mullin takes time from Middle East exploits to blast infrastructure bill

By Randy Krehbiel
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDots and dashes: The House and Senate were out this week although some committees met. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin found time while trying to figure out a way into and out of Afghanistan to tell constituents Democrats’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill “is not going to fix any” of their roads and bridges because the money is going to “socialist projects and Green New Deal spending that guarantee inflation and debt for generations to come.” ... In a similar vein, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for calling the House back into session to vote on “trillions in socialist and unsustainable spending.” ... U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe reportedly was one of five senators asking U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller to look into selling U.S. wheat to that country through the Export-Import Bank.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Tom Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Middle East#D C#Wheat#D C Digest#House#Democrats#Green New Deal#The Export Import Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsGonzales Weekly Citizen

Sen. Cassidy touts infrastructure bill

Louisiana could benefit greatly from a proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would bring more funds for roads and highways, along with sewer and upgrades and broadband expansions, according to Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The Infrastructure Jobs and Investment Act, drafted by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and President...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who went to Middle East to rescue US citizens: Biden 'has blood on his hands'; is lying

House Intelligence Committee member Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., claimed President Biden "has blood on his hands" and told Fox News the White House and Pentagon are lying about the conditions that have been facing American citizens in Afghanistan, as well as the purported ease Americans had to reach the Kabul airport while U.S. forces were still on the ground.
Washington, DCRoll Call Online

Crypto in the infrastructure bill. Surprising? Not at all

The cryptocurrency provisions in the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill are a lesson for fintech more broadly: Fast-growing sectors catch Washington’s attention. While Washington has been circling for some time, the crypto industry was caught off guard when a bill funding roads, bridges, airports and tunnels contained a provision that would require crypto brokers to report activity to the Internal Revenue Service and businesses to disclose trades of digital assets over $10,000. Social media exploded with cries that this “came out of nowhere,” was “rushed,” and was added to the bill “at the last minute.”
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

D.C. Digest: Hern leads Republican attack on Democrats' spending bill

Budget bashing: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who seems to be emerging as one of the House’s most outspoken budget hawks, is pretty wound up about the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution advanced last week. Seen Thursday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber luncheon that featured Gov. Kevin Stitt, Hern was...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

U.S. vital in Middle East

The U.S. is getting out of Afghanistan, but it is unlikely to get out — and stay out — of the Middle East. For the past decade, three presidents have tried to downsize the American presence in the region. For generations, the Middle East has been a strategic morass, but...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Former CIA official announces bid to oust Elise Stefanik from House

A former CIA officer announced a 2022 campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik from her position representing New York's 21st Congressional District. Matt Castelli, a Democrat, posted a video to declare his candidacy, accusing Stefanik of betraying her oath to protect the Constitution during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters swarmed the building as lawmakers certified President Joe Biden's victory.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Democratic Divisions Jeopardize Scope of Biden Economic Plan (2)

Democratic congressional leaders vowed to forge ahead this month with President Joe Biden ’s economic plan despite deep divisions within the party and growing uncertainty about the overall size and scope of the tax and spending proposal. House Speaker. Nancy Pelosi. on Wednesday didn’t specifically commit to the $3.5 trillion...
Congress & Courtstexasborderbusiness.com

The Bipartisan Infrastructure and Reconciliation Bills Explained

Sen. Joe Manchin told Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark that Congress should “hit the pause button” on the massive reconciliation package. To help you better understand what’s happening on Capitol Hill with the bipartisan infrastructure and the $3.5 trillion spend and tax budget, we’ve produced two explainers:. Deadline for...
Congress & CourtsTaos News

Infrastructure bill a step in the right direction

The Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act (also known as the INVEST in America Act) has passed both the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. This is good news for New Mexico and the rest of the nation.
Congress & Courtspdjnews.com

Mullin statement on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) released the following statement after it was announced the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan was completed. ‘This is a sad day for our country,’ Mullin said. ‘Americans have been stranded in Afghanistan by the Biden Administration and are now left to defend themselves from terrorists overrunning the country. One motto of our military is ‘leave…
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy