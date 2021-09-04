CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopelessness Up for Rural Patients With Ischemic Heart Disease

FRIDAY, Sept. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Rural patients with ischemic heart disease (IHD) have higher levels of state hopelessness, especially those who are unmarried, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Deb Bomgaars, Ph.D., R.N., from Dordt University in Sioux...

Pittsburgh, PAUPMATTERS

Heart disease outcomes: Does race play a part?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— As many as one in 500 American adults have cardiomyopathy, meaning their hearts have become enlarged, thickened, or rigid, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the body. Now, new research examines racial disparities in the outcomes of these heart patients. People with...
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

LLUH’s Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program receives accreditation

The Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) program at Loma Linda University Medical Center has received accreditation by the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA), a designation that makes the program the only specialized ACHD comprehensive care center in the Inland Empire and among 44 in the United States. ACHA is a...
Public HealthSterling Journal-Advocate

Getting to the heart of the matter, with COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can lead to lung failure, requiring some patients to be sedated and placed on mechanical ventilation. Helping extremely ill patients like this is the motivation behind a new study led by Jennifer Mueller, a professor in the Department of Mathematics and the School of Biomedical Engineering, and a Professor Laureate in the College of Natural Sciences. Mueller specializes in a noninvasive pulmonary imaging technology called Electrical Impedance Tomography, and her goal is to help patients receive more targeted care and have better chances of recovery.
Health Servicesphysiciansweekly.com

Family Availability Impacts Formal, Informal Dementia Care

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For adults with dementia and disability, the likelihood of receiving informal care is higher for those with greater family availability, while use of formal care is less likely, according to a study published in the September issue of Health Affairs. HwaJung Choi, Ph.D.,...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Advance planning can lower risks of high-altitude activities for people with heart disease

People with high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias (heart rhythm abnormalities) or heart failure should check with their health care professional before visiting a high-altitude location, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the Association.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Missouri StateKMOV

Mercy doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is learning Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug to prevent, and in some cases cure, COVID-19. News 4 reported on experts warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when the state's poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the drug.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.

