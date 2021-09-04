CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Purdue Pharma was dissolved on Wednesday and the Sackler family will pay $4.5 billion under a bankruptcy settlement that will end thousands of lawsuits brought against the company over the U.S. opioid crisis. Purdue was the maker of OxyContin, which was first brought...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Businessnsjonline.com

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company, go out of the international opioid business and pay $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets under the settlement. But they also will escape any future liability over the nation’s addiction and overdose crisis as part of the deal that was given preliminary approval this week by a federal bankruptcy judge.
Industryomahadailyrecord.com

OxyContin Deal Maker Leaves Families Angry, Conflicted

Among the families who lost children and other loved ones in the nation’s opioid crisis, many had held out hope of someday facing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners in a courtroom. That prospect all but vanished last week after a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement worth an...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Washington StateMyNorthwest.com

Washington Attorney General to appeal bankruptcy plan for makers of OxyContin

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will appeal a federal judge’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. Ferguson says the bankruptcy plan is inadequate and that a bankruptcy court does not have the authority to prevent attorneys general from enforcing state law, including the decision to pursue the company’s owners, the Sackler family, for their illegal conduct.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma Tests Limits of Liability Shields in Bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma LP’s insistence on a bankruptcy settlement that would shield its billionaire owners from civil lawsuits related to OxyContin’s role in the opioid epidemic—while allowing the Sacklers to avoid filing for bankruptcy themselves—is pushing the limits of a common tool in Chapter 11 cases. At issue is a plan...
Florida To Get $1.6B In Opioid Settlement

Florida is set to receive $1.6 billion from a historic $26 billion settlement of numerous lawsuits over the nationwide opioid addiction epidemic. “Last year, we actually had the highest number of overdose deaths related to opioids that we’ve ever seen in the country; almost 90,000 drug-related deaths. And about 80 percent of those were opioids,” said Dr. Barbara Andraka-Christou, an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida in the Schools of Health Management and Medicine, and an expert on substance-abuse-disorder treatment and policy.
Editorial: Use opioid settlements to fight opioid crisis

Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic. Most recently, more than 40 states have agreed to accept $26 billion from Johnson & Johnson and three big drug distributors, to be paid out over 18 years. It’s a considerable sum — except when measured against more than half a million lives lost this century to opioid overdose, or the tens of billions that state, local and tribal governments spend each year to address the painkiller-heroin-fentanyl scourge.
