Mood & Gore in Taiwan Pandemic Horror The Sadness | Film Review
In 2020 as Covid lockdowns ramped up around the world, Canadian animator Rob Jabbaz was presented with an opportunity. With SARs in recent memory, his adopted country of Taiwan locked down hard and early. This meant life continued more normally than in the rest of the world. Jabbaz was approached by a former pop star turned entrepreneur with an irresistible proposition: why don’t we make a horror film in Taiwan while the rest of the world’s film industry is shut down?headstuff.org
Comments / 0