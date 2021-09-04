CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Bradley Michael Smith

Cover picture for the articleBradley Michael Smith, age 48 of Hendersonville TN went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Pepper Elizabeth Smith, his dad Larry Smith, mother Pamela Cousins Smith, brother Chad Smith, sister Shanda Smith Moore (Jeff), son Travis Bright, loving and wonderfully supportive In-Laws, several amazing nieces & nephews, and his beloved Cornerstone Church family.

