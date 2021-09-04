Bradley Michael Smith

I remember sitting in a study hall when I was in high school, looking at pictures from Woodstock. I remember looking at the girls in these pictures and wishing I could be there, with them. I found the drug overdose deaths of Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix intriguing and exciting. I thrived on being rebellious, which was not an easy thing to do in my home. You see, my father was a career Police Officer/Vietnam Veteran and my mother was a strict Baptist Protestant. Both of my parents had extremely high moral standards and zero tolerance when it came to straying outside the code of ethics they had set for my siblings and I. They were extremely strict, and the rules that were put in place were enforced with great vehemence. If a rule was broken, the punishment was often painful, leaving me unable to sit down for a day or two. I learned quickly how to lie in order to avoid being punished. I learned how to sneak and manipulate any situation, and by the time I left home to go to college, I was ready to do EVERYTHING I had been forbidden to do thus far.