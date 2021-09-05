Calling All Dark Comedy Lovers: Add “The Chair” to Your Watch List

Everyone keeps asking average German 30-somethings Michael and Dina when they’re going to get married, long after they’ve moved in together, and still after they have a child. Their non-answer is always the same: They’ve been thinking about it; they’ll get around to it; there just hasn’t been time. It’s not as if anyone’s really interested, anyway. It’s just an obvious thing to ask of lives that have otherwise checked off the requisite middle-class boxes, and hey, don’t Michael and Dina need something to break up their sensible domestic routine? An arch, acid-laced comedy of manners from brother-sister filmmaking duo Dietrich and Anna Brüggemann, “Nö” takes a close, cool gaze at a relationship that seems, the longer we look at it, more a social construct than anything more intimate. It’s left to us to ask whether we’ve done any better for ourselves.