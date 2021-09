There are many reasons why the Caribbean is one of the world’s most popular cruise destinations—sunny weather and access to multiple islands and cultures, among them—but the main attraction for a lot of cruisers is the region’s truly spectacular beaches. From sparkling white to champagne-hued to blush pink, Caribbean sands invite visitors to soak up the sun, enjoy a swim or snorkel, sip tropical cocktails or try an exciting new watersport. With just 8-10 hours in port, passengers want to make the most of their beach time, so here’s a look at 10 cruise ports in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda that offer the easiest access to the beach.