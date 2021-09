For the first time in what seems like ages, there is no question as to who Alabama's next man up will be at that most important of positions: quarterback. Bryce Young will lead the Crimson Tide offense as the team aims for Nick Saban's record-extending eighth national championship (which would also break Bear Bryant's record of six won at Alabama). He is the unquestioned leader in that regard, whereas his predecessors Mac Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts all faced some form of competition the year they took over. Hurts faced competition from Blake Barnett, Tagovailoa faced Hurts and Jones faced Young himself.