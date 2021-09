Sources: Shaine Casas to Leave Texas A&M; Will Stay In-State With Transfer to Texas. The reigning CSCAA Men’s Swimmer of the Year is on the move. Sources have confirmed to Swimming World that Shaine Casas is departing Texas A&M and plans to transfer to the University of Texas. After winning his first U.S. national titles in the summer of 2019 and then posting incredible swims in late 2020, Casas was the NCAA champion in three events in 2021, the 200-yard IM, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, and he went on to finish third in the 100-meter back and sixth in the 200 back at the U.S. Olympic Trials, missing out on making the Olympic team in the 100 back by less than three tenths.