We could be just a tad more than a week away from the introduction of the Apple iPhone 13 series. And if you want to know why we are calling the 2021 models the iPhone 13 and not the iPhone 12s, a photo that we showed you earlier in the day contains the answer. While many of the changes expected for the iPhone 13 series have been well-documented, perhaps the one metric discussed the least is the pricing of the new line.